Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink: Bloomberg

"Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public," Shotwell was quoted as saying at a private investor event hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co in Miami.

SpaceX did not immediately return calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Musk said last year that Starlink venture was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

The private rocket company launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit in May for Starlink internet service.

