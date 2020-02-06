Log in
Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 14,259,012,315 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink: Bloomberg

02/06/2020 | 01:16pm EST
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk leaves a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to spin off its internet venture, Starlink and pursue an initial public offering for the unit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing the rocket company's chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell.

"Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public," Shotwell was quoted as saying at a private investor event hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co in Miami.

SpaceX did not immediately return calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Musk said last year that Starlink venture was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

The private rocket company launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit in May for Starlink internet service.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.11% 137.41 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
