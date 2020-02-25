Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX performs an untethered test of their company's Raptor engine in Boca Chica

SpaceX, the private rocket company of high tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, won final approval on Tuesday to build a research and manufacturing plant for its deep-space Starship project on a tract of vacant land at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Council granted a permit for the facility by a unanimous 12-0 vote, paving the way for Musk, also the founder of Tesla Inc electric car company, to proceed with an accelerated development of a new spacecraft and rocket system designed to carry humans to the moon and Mars.

The L.A. Board of Harbor Commissioners gave its go-ahead to the 10-year permit last week.

"It's crazy that here we are in 2020 preparing ourselves to send people to Mars, and it's going to happen in our backyard," Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said before Tuesday's vote. "We are becoming a spaceport."

Operations at the facility will actually be confined to research, design and fabrication of aerospace components. Space vehicles built there are not permitted for launch but will be transported out of the port complex by barge or ship.

The council action clears the way for SpaceX to begin leasing 12.5 acres (5 hectares) of property on Terminal Island for its Starship plant at a starting rent of $1.7 million a year, with an option to expand its site to 19 acres.

The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, has an option to terminate the permit within 180 days.

SpaceX secured a similar permit two years ago, but cancelled it and moved its initial phase of the Starship project to Texas, where the company has developed and tested an early prototype dubbed Starhopper.

The Los Angeles Port site will bring further Starship development closer to SpaceX's headquarters in the L.A. suburb of Hawthorne, where it has manufactured its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon crew capsules.

The future facility, which may incorporate renovations to abandoned warehouse and workshop structures on the site, is expected to provide 130 new jobs, according to Musk.

As designed, the Starship itself is actually the top half of a colossal interplanetary rocket system that will stand 387 feet (118 meters) tall and be capable of ferrying dozens of humans to the moon and Mars in a single launch.

Musk has said that he hopes the Starship will be ready for its first orbital test flight later this year.

(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

By Steve Gorman and Joey Roulette

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla, Inc., Workhorse Group Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -4.06% 799.91 Delayed Quote.99.31%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. 1.43% 3.55 Delayed Quote.15.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07:41pELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
RE
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/06ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business
RE
02/04ELON MUSK : Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
RE
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
RE
01/21ELON MUSK : Surge in Tesla's Stock Price Fans a Fiery Investor Debate -- WSJ
DJ
01/20ELON MUSK : The Investor Clash Behind Tesla's Surge Toward $100 Billion in Market Value
DJ
01/14ELON MUSK : Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China
RE
01/03ELON MUSK : Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla Hits Price Dangled by Musk -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : Unicredit boss Mustier emerges as contender for HSBC CEO role - Bloomberg
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group