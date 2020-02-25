Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 08:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica

SpaceX, the private rocket company of high tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, won final approval on Tuesday to build a research and manufacturing plant for its deep-space Starship project on a tract of vacant land at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Council granted a permit for the facility by a unanimous 12-0 vote, paving the way for Musk, also the founder of Tesla Inc electric car company, to proceed with an accelerated development of a new spacecraft and rocket system designed to carry humans to the moon and Mars.

The L.A. Board of Harbor Commissioners gave its go-ahead to the 10-year permit last week.

"It's crazy that here we are in 2020 preparing ourselves to send people to Mars, and it's going to happen in our backyard," Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said before Tuesday's vote. "We are becoming a spaceport."

Operations at the facility will actually be confined to research, design and fabrication of aerospace components. Space vehicles built there are not permitted for launch but will be transported out of the port complex by barge or ship.

The council action clears the way for SpaceX to begin leasing 12.5 acres (5 hectares) of property on Terminal Island for its Starship plant at a starting rent of $1.7 million a year, with an option to expand its site to 19 acres.

The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, has an option to terminate the permit within 180 days.

SpaceX secured a similar permit two years ago, but canceled it and moved its initial phase of the Starship project to Texas, where the company has developed and tested an early prototype dubbed Starhopper.

The Los Angeles Port site will bring further Starship development closer to SpaceX's headquarters in the L.A. suburb of Hawthorne, where it has manufactured its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon crew capsules.

The future facility, which may incorporate renovations to abandoned warehouse and workshop structures on the site, is expected to provide 130 new jobs, according to Musk.

As designed, the Starship itself is actually the top half of a colossal interplanetary rocket system that will stand 387 feet (118 meters) tall and be capable of ferrying dozens of humans to the moon and Mars in a single launch.

Musk has said that he hopes the Starship will be ready for its first orbital test flight later this year.

(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

By Steve Gorman and Joey Roulette
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 7.79% 719.862 Delayed Quote.59.68%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. -2.99% 2.9201 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
02/25ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
RE
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/06ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business
RE
02/04ELON MUSK : Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
RE
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
RE
01/21ELON MUSK : Surge in Tesla's Stock Price Fans a Fiery Investor Debate -- WSJ
DJ
01/20ELON MUSK : The Investor Clash Behind Tesla's Surge Toward $100 Billion in Market Value
DJ
01/14ELON MUSK : Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China
RE
01/03ELON MUSK : Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla Hits Price Dangled by Musk -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02:55aCHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/24MARK PAPA : Shale pioneer Mark Papa to retire as Centennial Resource's CEO, chairman
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/25KEITH BLOCK : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down
DJ
02/27LEON BLACK : Private-Equity Leaders Place Their Presidential Bets
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Rajeev Suri Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group