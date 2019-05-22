Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk's SpaceX sues U.S. Air Force over rocket-building contracts: filings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 05:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California.

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX accused the U.S. Air Force of breaking contracting rules when it awarded money to three rocket makers but passed on Musk's rival bid, and said the tender should be reopened, according to a court filing unsealed on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Space Exploration Technologies Corp said contracts were awarded for three "unbuilt, unflown" rocket systems that would not be ready to fly under the government's timeline, "defeating the very objectives" outlined by the Air Force's program.

SpaceX asked the court to force the Air Force to reopen the $2.3 billion Launch Service Agreements competition and reconsider the Hawthorne, California-based company's proposal.

The agreement is part of a Department of Defense initiative to assure constant military access to space and curb reliance on Russian-made RD-180 engines.

In the watershed race for dominance in the space industry, new entrants including SpaceX and billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, compete for lucrative contracts for military launch services. The arena has been long dominated by incumbents like Boeing Co-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance (ULA).

ULA was granted $967 million under the program for developing its heavy-lift Vulcan rocket, Blue Origin won $500 million for its New Glenn rocket, and Northrop Grumman Corp was awarded $791.6 million for its OmegA rocket development.

In separate court filings this week, all three companies argued they should be parties to the lawsuit because of their direct financial interest in its outcome.

A SpaceX spokesperson said the company sued to "ensure a level playing field for competition."

Representatives for the Air Force and ULA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Blue Origin declined to comment.

SpaceX's complaint was filed with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last Friday under seal, along with a request for the court to keep the proceedings secret under a protective order, citing proprietary information. A redacted complaint was filed Wednesday.

SpaceX alleged the Air Force broke contracting rules on five different counts and asked the court to halt deliveries of the award to the three companies and force a re-evaluation of the proposals.

The Air Force rejected a formal objection from SpaceX in April regarding the terms of the awards.

SpaceX has sued the government over contracts before, most prominently in 2014 to protest a multibillion-dollar, non-compete contract for 36 rocket launches to United Launch Alliance. It dropped the lawsuit after the Air Force agreed to open up the competition.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Orlando, Florida; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Richard Chang)

By Joey Roulette
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.66% 352.78 Delayed Quote.9.39%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.77% 341.3 Delayed Quote.31.36%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 0.12% 316.63 Delayed Quote.29.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:07pELON MUSK : filings
RE
05/16ELON MUSK : Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Trial date set for Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet
RE
05/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk owes $507 million to banks helping Tesla raise capital
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/18ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC get another week to work out deal on Twitter use
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/17ROBIN LI : Baidu swings to net loss for first time since listing, shares fall
RE
05/19LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton family wants Generali to stay in Italian hands - report
RE
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
05/16CONRAD BLACK : Trump pardons ex-media mogul Conrad Black
RE
05/16ELON MUSK : Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About