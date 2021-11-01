Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Musk's Starlink registers India unit, targets rural districts

11/01/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, registered its business in India on Monday, company documents filed with the government showed, as it gears up to launch internet services in the country.

Having a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, will allow the company to apply for licenses which it needs from the government before it can provide broadband and other satellite-based communication services.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India," country director for Starlink in India, Sanjay Bhargava, said in a LinkedIn post.

"We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts, etc," said Bhargava, who according to his LinkedIn profile joined the company only in October.

Starlink is one of a growing number of companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.

Its competitors include Amazon.com's Kuiper and OneWeb which is co-owned by the British government and India's Bharti Enterprises.

In India, Starlink plans to "carry on the business of telecommunication services" including satellite broadband internet services, content storage and streaming, multi-media communication, among others, according to the company filing.

It will also deal in devices such as satellite phones, network equipment, wired and wireless communication devices, as well as data transmission and reception equipment, it said.

Starlink separately said it will focus on "catalyzing rural development" in India through its broadband services, according to a company presentation shared by Bhargava on LinkedIn over the weekend.

Once it is allowed to provide services, Starlink will, in the first phase, give 100 devices for free to schools in Delhi and nearby rural districts. It will then target 12 rural districts across India.

The company aims to have 200,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022, 80% of which will be in rural districts, it said in the presentation. Starlink has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 4.64% 1165.77 Delayed Quote.57.86%
Most Read News
 
10/25ELON MUSK : WRAPUP 3-Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now
RE
10/28HUA LI : China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law
RE
10/28TIM COOK : Apple results hit by supply chain woes, Cook says holiday quarter impact will be worse
RE
10/27JACK MA : Alibaba founder Jack Ma smells the orchids on Dutch horticulture tour
RE
07:40aPATRICK DRAHI : BT hits cost savings target early as Drahi circles
RE
06:10aRONG LUO : Baidu Inc. Names Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
DJ
10/25A. BATTLE : Rogers shares slide as battle for control of board deepens
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
10/31MINERS LOOK TO CARBON CAPTURE TO MOVE BEYOND NET ZERO : Andy Home
RE
10/29Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
RE
10/29Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
RE
10/29MINERS LOOK TO CARBON CAPTURE TO MOVE BEYOND NET ZERO : Andy Home
RE
10/29MINERS LOOK TO CARBON CAPTURE TO MOVE BEYOND NET ZERO : Andy Home
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 