Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation

10/09/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo, Twitter logos and U.S. dollar banknotes

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other.

The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc performed a U-turn by proposing to buy Twitter at the agreed price having spent months trying to get out of the deal, just as a Delaware Court was getting ready to rule on the standoff.

"This is unique in many cases," said Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance and Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center. "It is definitely a business school case study. Because it's about poison pills, breakup fees, lawsuits, hostility."

While there are examples of acrimonious or hostile takeovers such as AOL-Time Warner and Sanofi-Aventis-Genzyme, here the world's richest man - who has long used his own Twitter account to press for more freedom of speech - is working to impose his will on another corporation.

Musk's attempt to take over Twitter is "a gift to professors and students", said Joshua White, a professor at Vanderbilt University, calling the situation "unprecedented".

UNIQUE STYLE

"Frankly I hate doing mgmt stuff," Musk wrote in a text message to Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal in the run up to making an offer for the company, according to legal documents related to the battle.

"I kinda don't think anyone should be the boss of anyone," he wrote, while another message noted he could "interface way better with engineers who are able to do hardcore programming than with program manager/MBA types".

While the messages reflect his unusual approach to running a business, taking control of Twitter will mean managing it, at least initially. Musk has said he would take the reins as CEO but only until he finds a new executive with expertise in the media industry.

"What is to come is unclear," said Donna Hitscherich, a Columbia Business School professor.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment on the challenges of running the company after such a contentious deal. Twitter declined to comment.

Academics and analysts say Musk should focus on restructuring the social media company's business model after second-quarter revenue dropped amid the court battle and a weakening digital advertising market.

Musk has hinted at wanting to turn Twitter into what he called an "everything app" like the wildly popular WeChat in China which offers everything from banking to chatting. That will be difficult, analysts said, especially in the United States where consumers are already well served by multiple services.

Whether or how Musk pulls it off remains to be seen. What analysts and academics can agree on is that considerable energy and momentum could be sapped by what they forecast will be heavy turnover among Twitter's staff and senior management.

Musk spent months criticising the company's management and complaining about salaries, what he perceived as political bias and automated 'bot accounts' - of which he thinks there are many more than Twitter estimates.

Addressing employees directly in June, he said there needed to be "rationalisation of headcount and expenses" while stressing that staff, who currently have relatively free rein to choose where they work, should lean towards working in an office.

One thing is for sure: Musk is going to receive huge attention and scrutiny as he figures out how to run Twitter. Success or failure, it will be an instant business school classroom staple, experts say.

"I'm really, really looking forward to the end," said Bris. "So I can teach this case in class."

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall; additional reporting by Sheila Dang and Hyun Joo Jin; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Megan Davies, Kirsten Donovan)

By Andres Gonzalez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI 1.05% 80.16 Real-time Quote.-9.51%
TESLA, INC. -6.32% 223.07 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
TWITTER, INC. -0.43% 49.18 Delayed Quote.14.28%
Most Read News
 
10/04Musk says Twitter deal is 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app'
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
10/04Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WSJ
RE
10/07After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
RE
10/04Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
RE
10/04Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
RE
10/02Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
10/08Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
10/08Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
10/07After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 