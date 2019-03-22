Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Musk looks on at SpaceX Falcon 9 post-launch news conference in Cape Canaveral

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elon Musk's lawyers said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to satisfy its heavy burden of showing that the Tesla Inc chief executive should be held in contempt, and the tweet prompting its contempt motion was both proper and "not material."

In a Friday filing in Manhattan federal court, Musk's lawyers also said their client "respects his obligations" to the electric car company, its shareholders and the court.

Musk is trying to avoid being held in contempt for violating his October 2018 fraud settlement with the SEC, for having tweeted at 7:15 p.m. EST on Feb. 19 to his over 24 million Twitter followers that Tesla could build around 500,000 vehicles in 2019.

SEC spokesman Ryan White declined to comment.

Musk's settlement, including $20 million civil fines for both him and Tesla, resolved an SEC lawsuit over an Aug. 7, 2018 Twitter post in which Musk said he had "funding secured" to take his Palo Alto, California-based company private at $420 a share.

The SEC said Musk committed a "blatant" violation of that settlement by tweeting about Tesla's production outlook without first seeking approval from the company's lawyers.

In a Monday filing, the SEC went farther, complaining that Musk had never after the settlement sought pre-approval for any Tesla-related tweets.

But in Friday's filing, Musk's lawyers said the SEC had conceded during settlement talks that Tesla-related tweets were not subject to a broad pre-approval requirement.

They also said the tweet was not material because it simply restated old news, used generalities, was "aspirational and optimistic," and did not move Tesla's share price.

"The key question is whether Musk complied with Tesla's policy, not whether the SEC is satisfied with Tesla's policy," Musk's lawyers wrote. "Musk's belief that the 7:15 tweet did not require pre-approval was correct."

Musk has until March 26 to tell U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan whether he wants an evidentiary hearing on the contempt motion. The SEC has said no hearing is necessary.

The October settlement required Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman. Legal experts said a contempt finding could subject him to a higher fine, further restrictions on his activities, or even removal from Tesla's board or as chief executive.

Tesla shares closed Friday down $9.49, or 3.5 percent, at $264.53. They are 32 percent below their peak set on Aug. 7, after the "funding secured" tweet.

The case is SEC v Musk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07:00pELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ
03/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/28ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Charlie Munger targets active managers, Elon Musk; praises China
RE
02/12ELON MUSK : Pentagon to review certification of Elon Musk's SpaceX launch vehicles
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/19ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03/21ERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/19RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/20CARLOS GHOSN : Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in Sept - NHK
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.