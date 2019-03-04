Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year

03/04/2019 | 04:11pm EST
Musk looks on at SpaceX Falcon 9 post-launch news conference in Cape Canaveral

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday production of the $35,000 version of the electric carmaker's Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach volume production until mid-year.

"Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk replied to a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1102669715095212032.

Tesla offered for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3 last week and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the company.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

