Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

08/15/2021 | 01:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center

(Reuters) -SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Saturday the first orbital stack of the Starship rocket should be ready for flight in the coming weeks, taking the unorthodox billionaire a step closer to his dream of orbital and then interplanetary travel.

SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

The touchdown came after four prototype landing attempts had ended in explosions.

"First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1426715232475533319.

The complete Starship rocket, SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle, stands 394 feet (120 meters) tall when coupled with its super-heavy first-stage booster.

It is at the center of the Tesla Inc CEO's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

An orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end, and Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in the Starship in 2023.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -0.70% 717.17 Delayed Quote.1.63%
