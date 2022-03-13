Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. and PayP

Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

03/13/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday the U.S. electric carmaker and his rocket company SpaceX are facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics.

Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. While metals have not been the target of Western sanctions as yet, some shippers and auto-parts suppliers are steering clear of Russian goods, putting more pressure on carmakers already reeling from a chip shortage and higher energy prices.

Escalated by housing, food, and gas prices, the U.S. consumer inflation saw its steepest spike in the last four decades, likely cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

The electric-car maker last week raised prices of its U.S. Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans by $1,000 each and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by 10,000 yuan ($1,582.40).

U.S. electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc said last week supply-chain issues could cut its planned production in half, citing soaring raw material prices and supply chain constraints. Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% for April-June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PALLADIUM -0.50% 2700.5 Delayed Quote.47.28%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -7.56% 38.05 Delayed Quote.-63.30%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.34% 220.8481 Delayed Quote.24.26%
TESLA, INC. -5.12% 795.35 Delayed Quote.-24.74%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.97% 7760 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.04% 1918 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.3618 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.59% 125.503 Delayed Quote.77.81%
