Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Musk says Tesla's total headcount will increase over next 12 months

06/04/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed.

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk's tweet comes two days after he wrote in an email to Tesla executives, which was seen by Reuters, that he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut about 10% of staff at the company, Reuters reported on Friday.

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would be reducing salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.

Tesla's shares closed down 9.2% on Friday.

According to a Tesla U.S. regulatory filing, the company and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -9.22% 703.55 Delayed Quote.-33.43%
Most Read News
 
06/01JAMIE DIMON : Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
RE
06/01ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA STAFF : return to office or leave
RE
03:59pELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
06/02ELON MUSK : Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany
RE
06/02TREVOR MILTON : Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News
RE
05/31NELSON PELTZ : After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
RE
06/02ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak warns of oil shortage in Europe due to import ban
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:56pELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla's total headcount will increase over next 12 months
RE
04:07pElon musk says working on tesla north american service. goal is…
RE
04:07pElon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Same-Day Service
RE
04:06pElon musk says tesla's total headcount will increase, but salari…
RE
04:06pElon Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, But Salaried Should Be Fairly Flat, Over Next 12 Months
RE
03:59pELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 