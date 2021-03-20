Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere

03/20/2021 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy, his first comments on news that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities.

"There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk told a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion, asserting that Tesla would be shut down if its vehicles spied in China or anywhere else.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

Those restrictions surfaced as the top Chinese and U.S. diplomats were holding a contentious meeting in Alaska, the first such in-person interaction since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Musk urged greater mutual trust between the world's two biggest economies, in his remarks to the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering is hosted by a foundation under the State Council.

He was holding an discussion panel with Xue Qikun, a Chinese scientist specialising in quantum physics who is now head of Southern University of Science and Technology.

In China, the world's biggest car market and a key battleground for electric vehicles, Tesla sold 147,445 vehicles last year. However, it is facing more competition this year from domestic rivals from Nio Inc to Geely.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:36aELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
RE
03/19LUTZ MESCHKE : advantages of IPO have been laid out
RE
03/19JAMES ANDERSON : Sweden's Kinnevik picks Baillie Gifford's Anderson as new chairman
RE
03/18LESLIE WEXNER : L Brands founder Leslie Wexner to not stand for board re-election
RE
03/18PATRICK POUYANNÉ : Total to Renew CEO, Chairman Mandates for Patrick Pouyanne Until 2024
DJ
03/18TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein earns less than predecessor Thiam
RE
03/18TREVOR MILTON : Nikola strategic partner Hanwha to cut its bet on electric-truck maker by half
RE
03/17CLAUDIO DESCALZI : Shell, Eni Found Not Guilty of Corruption in Nigeria Oil Case -- Update
DJ
03/17ADITYA MITTAL : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal steps up carbon-neutral push
RE
03/17MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital Chooses Jefferies, Morgan Stanley as Corporate Brokers -- Financial News
DJ
03/17EMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
03/16PETER KING : Westpac Set to Combine Consumer, Business Banks Into Single Unit
DJ
03/16MARTIN SORRELL : Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, and maybe a major deal
RE
03/16HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen is worth 200 billion euros, CEO Diess says
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/17EMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
RE
03/16HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen is worth 200 billion euros, CEO Diess says
RE
03/19LUTZ MESCHKE : advantages of IPO have been laid out
RE
03/15WILLIAM ACKMAN : Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others
RE
03/18TREVOR MILTON : Nikola strategic partner Hanwha to cut its bet on electric-truck maker by half
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Amanda Blanc Markus Blocher Vincent Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Brunello Cucinelli Laurence Debroux Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Luigi Gubitosi Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Sen Li Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Francesco Milleri Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal Elon Musk Xavier Niel Chamath Palihapitiya Michael Pieper Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Stéphane Richard Remo Ruffini Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Kurt Sievers Feike Sijbesma Erich Sixt Martin Sorrell Osamu Suzuki Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Eric Yuan Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Pierre-andré De Chalendar Luca De Meo Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ