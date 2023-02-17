Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Musk shuts two Twitter India offices, Bloomberg News reports

02/17/2023 | 12:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has closed two of its three offices in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company shut down offices in New Delhi and Mumbai but continues to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the report added.

Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, fired more than 90% of just over 200 of its staff in India last year, Bloomberg had reported.

Last month, the company ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures at Twitter that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.02% 5815.59 Real-time Quote.4.30%
