Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 10,739,578,195 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co.

Musk suggests Tesla has 187,000 orders for Cybertruck - tweet

11/24/2019 | 04:25pm EST
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of company's first electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, after it was unveiled and a metal ball was thrown at the windows, in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the company now has 187,000 orders for its electric pickup truck, up 41,000 in about 24 hours. Musk's tweet only said "187K," an apparent reference to the number of orders. In the unveiling late on Thursday, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired.

Tesla plans to start manufacturing the Cybertruck around late 2021.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAINCORP LIMITED 0.36% 8.38 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
TESLA INC. -6.14% 333.04 Delayed Quote.0.07%
