Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 10,739,578,195 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

11/25/2019 | 01:18am EST
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of company's first electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, after it was unveiled and a metal ball was thrown at the windows, in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the electric carmaker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of its launch.

Musk, who has been regularly tweeting about the Cybertruck's features since its launch late Thursday, has also been updating his followers with the number of orders the company has received.

In an earlier tweet, Musk said the company had received 146,000 orders for Cybertruck, and tweeted again on Sunday saying "200K" - an apparent reference to the number of orders.

The company's website shows that an immediate payment of $100 is required to reserve an order for the Cybertruck, which has a starting price of $39,900.

The launch of its futuristic pickup on Thursday suffered a setback when the electric vehicle's "armored glass" windows shattered in a much-anticipated unveiling. The overall look of the electric vehicle had worried Wall Street on Friday, driving the automaker's shares to close 6.1% lower.

During the launch, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired.

Separately, Musk said the Cybertruck is Tesla's last product unveil for a while.

Tesla plans to start manufacturing the Cybertruck around late-2021.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. -1.47% 331.61 Delayed Quote.1.06%
