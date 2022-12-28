Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

12/28/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares tanked nearly 70% this year over jitters on softening demand for electric cars and Musk's distraction with Twitter.

In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 3.31% 112.71 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
Most Read News
 
12/23Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
RE
12/27Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds
RE
12/22Japan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says
RE
12/25Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says
RE
01:33aAngolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
RE
12/22Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
RE
05:37pMusk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:37pMusk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:25pElon musk to tesla employees: don't be "bothered by stock market…
RE
05:20pTesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year
RE
05:49aTesla shares see worst day in eight months
RE
12/27S&P, Nasdaq end lower, weighed by 11.4% Tesla plunge
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 