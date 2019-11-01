Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 8,214,283,627 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 6 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

Musk to go off Twitter ... again

11/01/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Elon Musk is going offline from Twitter after questioning "the good" of the social networking site.

"Not sure about good of Twitter," the Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer tweeted on Friday, following up with "going offline."

Musk's Twitter account was not deactivated as of 1730 GMT.

"Reddit still seems good," he said.

The eccentric billionaire has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America's most-watched.

In June, he said he deleted his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to "Daddy DotCom".

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. -0.51% 313.31 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
