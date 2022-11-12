Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia

11/12/2022 | 10:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Musk waves during news conference at SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

"He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there," Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

Organisers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 2.75% 195.97 Delayed Quote.-44.37%
Popular Business Leaders
 