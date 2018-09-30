Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,177,381,249 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reev

Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an event in Hawthorne California

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc and Elon Musk have agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and the billionaire will step down as the company's chairman but remain as chief executive, under a settlement that caps a tumultuous two months for the carmaker.

The securities fraud agreement, disclosed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday, will come as a relief to investors, who had worried that a lengthy legal fight would only further hurt the loss-making electric car company.

The SEC on Thursday charged Musk, 47, with misleading investors with tweets on Aug. 7 that said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had secured funding. The tweets had no basis in fact, and the ensuring market chaos hurt investors, it claimed.

Investors and corporate governance experts said the agreement could strengthen Tesla, which has been bruised by Musk's recent behavior, which included smoking marijuana and wielding a sword on a webcast, and attacking a British rescue diver via Twitter.

The settlement should place more oversight on Musk while not taking the “devastating” measure of forcing him out, said Steven Heim, a director at Boston Common Asset Management, which owns shares in Tesla battery maker Panasonic Corp.

Tesla must appoint an independent chairman, two independent directors, and a board committee to set controls over Musk's communications under the proposed agreement.

"The prompt resolution of this matter on the agreed terms is in the best interests of our markets and our investors, including the shareholders of Tesla," SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement.

Thursday's charges shaved about $7 billion off high-flying Tesla, knocking its market value to $45.2 billion on Friday, below General Motors Co's $47.5 billion.

In the settlement, the agency pulled back from its demand that Musk, who is synonymous with the Tesla brand, be barred from running Tesla, a sanction that many investors said would be disastrous.

“I think this is the best possible outcome for everyone involved” said Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners, who rates Tesla "neutral" and who called the SEC's penalty "a slap on the wrist" for Musk.

“The fact that he can remain CEO is very important for the company."

Neither Musk nor Tesla admitted or denied the SEC's findings as part of the settlement, which still must be approved by a court. Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HUNT FOR A STRONG CHAIR?

Musk had been directly involved in almost every detail of Tesla's product design and technology strategy, and drove the company's employees to extraordinary achievements - much as another Silicon Valley chief executive, Steve Jobs, did at Apple Inc.

The entrepreneur is now required to step down as chairman of Tesla within 45 days, and he is not permitted to be re-elected to the post for three years.

The SEC charged Tesla with failing to have required disclosure controls and procedures for Musk's tweets. The SEC said the company had no way to determine if his tweets contained information that must be disclosed in corporate filings, or if they contained complete and accurate information.

Musk walked away at the last minute from an earlier settlement with the SEC that would have required him to give up key leadership roles at the company for two years and pay a nominal fine, according to media reports on Friday. Reuters on Friday reported that Musk could settle with the SEC but was ready for a court fight.

Investors said on Friday that it has been a mistake for Musk to turn down that settlement, especially at a time when the company has been pushing hard to meet aggressive production targets for its Model 3 sedan.

The settlement tasks the Tesla board, which critics have accused of failing to rein in Musk, with the tricky challenge of finding an independent chairman able to work closely with the sometimes unpredictable chief executive.

It was not immediately clear who would be appointed to the role. Antonio Gracias, the current lead independent director and CEO of Valor Equity Partners, has been criticized as being too close to Musk and his companies.

“The question is whether Musk’s buddies on the board decide to bring in a really strong chair who will stand up to Musk,” said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor who follows corporate governance.

Musk has driven the company to the verge of profitability with a costly ramp-up of production of its Model 3 over the past year. Electric vehicle news site Electrek reported that Tesla had produced 51,000 Model 3s with a couple of days left in the quarter, hitting its goal of 50,000 to 55,000.

The CEO, who has often turned to Twitter to promote Tesla and confront critics, said on Thursday that the SEC's actions were unjustified. Tesla shares jumped after his Aug. 7 tweets, a blow to short-sellers betting on the stock's decline.

As the public face of Tesla, Musk had gained legions of fans for his bold approach to business and technology. He used his Twitter account to promote the achievements of Tesla, his rocket launch company SpaceX, and other projects such as his tunnel venture, the Boring Co, to his nearly 23 million followers.

(Reporting by Michelle Price and Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alistair Bell)

By Michelle Price and Alexandria Sage
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.35% 225.74 Delayed Quote.33.39%
TESLA -13.90% 264.77 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:21aELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/19ELON MUSK : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/14ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/13ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate - U.S. Air Force
RE
09/07ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk sought to 'burn' Citron, other short-sellers - lawsuit
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
RE
09/24MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
03:21aELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
09/27JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards Bill Gates David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Alain Weill John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.