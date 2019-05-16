Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan

05/16/2019 | 06:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he, along with new finance head, will review all future expenses as part of an initiative to cut costs, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The new cost cutting initiative by the electric car maker will examine every payment, including parts, salary, travel expenses and rent, according to the email Musk sent to employees.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -1.56% 228.33 Delayed Quote.-30.30%
