Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Musk told Tesla employees in memo to stay home if unwell: sources

03/17/2020 | 02:21am EDT
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent employees an email on Monday telling them to stay at home if they felt ill or uncomfortable, two people who saw the memo told Reuters.

"I'd like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work," Musk said in an internal memo that the sources read out for Reuters over the phone.

Reuters did not review the memo.

"I will personally be at work, but that's just me. Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason," Musk said in the memo, adding he was not aware of any Tesla employee who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -18.58% 445.07 Delayed Quote.30.67%
