Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Musk warns of dropping Twitter deal if data not provided

06/06/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) - Elon Musk warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

The letter said Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement.Earlier in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold", while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," according to the letter.

"Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," the letter by Musk's lawyers said.

Twitter shares were down 5.5% at $37.95 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -9.22% 703.55 Delayed Quote.-33.43%
TWITTER, INC. 0.63% 40.16 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
Most Read News
 
06/04ELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
06/01JAMIE DIMON : Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
RE
06/01ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA STAFF : return to office or leave
RE
06/02ELON MUSK : Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany
RE
06/02TREVOR MILTON : Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News
RE
05/31NELSON PELTZ : After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
RE
06/02ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak warns of oil shortage in Europe due to import ban
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09:26aElon Musk Says Twitter In Breach of Buyout Deal
DJ
09:19aELON MUSK : Musk warns of dropping Twitter deal if data not provided
RE
09:19aMusk warns of dropping Twitter deal if data not provided
RE
07:34aEquities Signal Stronger Session as US Futures Trade Higher; Europe, Asia Advance
MT
07:07aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Mostly Higher
MT
07:00aHow crypto giant Binance became a hub for hackers, fraudsters and drug traffickers
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 