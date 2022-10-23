Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Neuralink's 'show & tell' delayed by one month, Elon Musk says

10/23/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink's "show & tell" event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information.

The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX said in August that the event would be held on Oct. 31.

Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain computer chips to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia and spinal cord injuries and fuse humankind with artificial intelligence.

Musk said in a 2019 presentation that Neuralink was aiming to receive regulatory approval for trials to implant chips into humans by the end of 2020, but the company has yet to receive such an approval or bring a product to market.

Musk approached brain chip implant developer Synchron Inc about a potential investment after he expressed frustration to Neuralink employees over their slow progress to win regulatory clearance for its devices.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 3.45% 214.44 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
Most Read News
 
10/21Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
RE
10/19Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying
RE
10/19Hong Kong leader John Lee delivers his maiden policy address
RE
10/18Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received U.S. funding
RE
10/17Shale producer Continental agrees to founder Harold Hamm's go-private offer
RE
10/20U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet
RE
10/21Greenlight's Einhorn optimistic Twitter deal with Musk will close
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
10:47aNeuralink's 'show & tell' delayed by one month, Elon Musk says
RE
10/21Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources
RE
10/21Banks Financing Twitter Takeover Deal Reportedly Plan to Hold Debt Instead of Selling to Investors
MT
10/21Protests rage in Iran's southeast, amid crackdown call
RE
10/21Elon Musk Might Need to Sell up to $10 Billion in Tesla Stock to Fund Twitter Deal, Wedbush Says
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 