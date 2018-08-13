Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reev

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/13/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

Australian pipeline operator APA Group's directors are recommending shareholders accept a $9.47 billion takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure. 

 
Google Woos Partners for Potential China Expansion

While Google's search engine remains blocked in China, the company is courting allies there by providing tools and support to a growing number of app developers, manufacturers and advertisers in the region. 

 
After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading. 

 
Social Networks Can't Afford to Lose Too Many Friends

Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are still valued for their fast-growing ad businesses, so an additional slowdown in users could hurt the stocks further. 

 
Wrangler Owner Looks to Exit Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of the classic American brands. 

 
'The Meg' Takes Big Bite at Box Office

Adding to Hollywood's sizzling summer, the shark thriller "The Meg" opened well above expectations with an estimated $44.5 million in ticket sales, while Spike Lee had his best debut in a decade. 

 
Venezuela to Appeal Court Ruling Authorizing Citgo Seizure

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling that would allow one of the country's creditors to seize a major source of dollars-Citgo Petroleum. 

 
FDA Approves First Drug Based on 'Gene-Silencing' Research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that combats disease by silencing the genes driving it, the newest technology transforming the arsenal of medicines. The cost: $450,000 annually, or $345,000 after rebates. 

 
New Facebook Rules to Protect Organizations' Profile Pages

Facebook is instituting new rules intended to improve the reliability of the information found on the public profiles for businesses and communities. 

 
Tesla Board's Independence Faces Tough Test

Elon Musk's surprising buyout idea for Tesla puts the spotlight on its board members, most of whom have close business or personal relationships with the electric-car company's leader.

