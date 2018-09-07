Verizon's Internet Boss Tim Armstrong in Talks to Leave

Tim Armstrong, the leader of Verizon Communications media and advertising business, is in talks to exit, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving unfinished the task of building the unit into a digital content giant.

HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

HNA intends to unload its entire stake in Deutsche Bank and sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company.

Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund launched a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

Elon Musk Appears to Smoke Cannabis in Lengthy Interview

Tesla's Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana during a live interview, in which he spoke for more than 2 1/2 hours on topics ranging from the dangers of artificial intelligence to his use of Twitter.

How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks like Goldman Sachs to money-management giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, the asset managers collectively known as the "buy side."

Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank Won't Be Sad to Lose This Big Shareholder

The bank's stock price is likely to remain under pressure as Chinese conglomerate HNA prepares to sell its 7.6% stake. But short-term pain should give way to a better longer-term foundation for the stock.

Under Armour Deserves a Discount

A glance at its stock this year suggests that Under Armour has returned to the growth trajectory that marked its rise as an athletic-wear giant. Shares are up 40% after finishing 2017 as one of the worst performers in the S&P 500.

British Airways Reports Data Breach

British Airways' owner said the airline has been hit by a cyberhack, with the personal data of customers who booked flights on the carrier's website stolen, the latest in a string of corporate data breaches.

Walmart Just Wanted to Sell Pricey Outdoor Gear. Then 'All Hell Broke Loose.'

Walmart's plan to sell high-end hiking, camping and other outdoor gear on its website hasn't started well, a sign of the challenges the discount chain faces as it tries to stretch further into Amazon.com's territory.