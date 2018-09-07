Log in
Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/07/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Verizon's Internet Boss Tim Armstrong in Talks to Leave

Tim Armstrong, the leader of Verizon Communications media and advertising business, is in talks to exit, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving unfinished the task of building the unit into a digital content giant. 

 
HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

HNA intends to unload its entire stake in Deutsche Bank and sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company. 

 
Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund launched a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units. 

 
Elon Musk Appears to Smoke Cannabis in Lengthy Interview

Tesla's Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana during a live interview, in which he spoke for more than 2 1/2 hours on topics ranging from the dangers of artificial intelligence to his use of Twitter. 

 
How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks like Goldman Sachs to money-management giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, the asset managers collectively known as the "buy side." 

 
Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Deutsche Bank Won't Be Sad to Lose This Big Shareholder

The bank's stock price is likely to remain under pressure as Chinese conglomerate HNA prepares to sell its 7.6% stake. But short-term pain should give way to a better longer-term foundation for the stock. 

 
Under Armour Deserves a Discount

A glance at its stock this year suggests that Under Armour has returned to the growth trajectory that marked its rise as an athletic-wear giant. Shares are up 40% after finishing 2017 as one of the worst performers in the S&P 500. 

 
British Airways Reports Data Breach

British Airways' owner said the airline has been hit by a cyberhack, with the personal data of customers who booked flights on the carrier's website stolen, the latest in a string of corporate data breaches. 

 
Walmart Just Wanted to Sell Pricey Outdoor Gear. Then 'All Hell Broke Loose.'

Walmart's plan to sell high-end hiking, camping and other outdoor gear on its website hasn't started well, a sign of the challenges the discount chain faces as it tries to stretch further into Amazon.com's territory.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 25836.11 Delayed Quote.5.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7439.109 Delayed Quote.16.52%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 7912.3504 Delayed Quote.14.77%
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16pELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk sought to 'burn' Citron, other short-sellers - lawsuit
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/23ELON MUSK : Morgan Stanley Hired to Advise Elon Musk as He Considers Taking Tesla Private -- Bloomberg
DJ
08/17ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX could help fund take-private deal for Tesla - NYT
RE
08/16ELON MUSK : Wall Street Journal
RE
08/15ELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/13ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE
