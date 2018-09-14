Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, among them: Tesla, In

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Anbang Sells Securities Unit in First Big Asset Sale to Raise Cash

Anbang Insurance Group, the once-highflying insurer seized by the Chinese government, has sold off a securities unit to two state-backed firms in the first big asset sale to raise cash for the troubled company. 

 
U.S. Probes Danske Over Russian Money Laundering Allegations

U.S. law enforcement agencies are probing Denmark's largest bank over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Amazon's Bezos: Big Businesses Should Not Be Vilified

Facing political backlash over Amazon's growing market dominance, Jeff Bezos said that while big companies deserve to be scrutinized, politicians shouldn't "vilify" them. 

 
Deutsche Bank Renews Investment Bank Chief's Contract

Deutsche Bank renewed the contract of the head of its investment bank, Garth Ritchie, during a supervisory-board meeting Friday in Hamburg, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
SpaceX Says It Signed Up Its First Moon Tourist

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced that it had signed up the first private passenger seeking to fly around the moon. It didn't provide a timetable or other details about the plan. 

 
Car Makers Have a Lot to Lose From China's Slowdown

But precisely how much? Investors need a better idea what's at stake in the world's largest auto market. 

 
China's High-Powered Tesla Rival Is Short on Gas

NIO, China's answer to Tesla, is off to an electrifying start. Its sky-high valuation, however, makes even Elon Musk's company look like a bargain. 

 
Genworth, China Oceanwide Move to  Get Deal Approval

Genworth Financial and China Oceanwide Holdings Group said they will provide more information to regulators in a bid to sweeten their chances of getting regulatory approval for their proposed merger. 

 
Norway's Norsk Hydro Pulls $345M Acquisition of Rio Tinto Assets

Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro said it has pulled its planned $345 million acquisition of Rio Tinto's Icelandic aluminum plant 

 
Sears Reports Widening Losses and Tumbling Sales

Sears Holdings Corp. is limping into the critical holiday season, after the struggling company reported its quarterly sales fell 26% and it continues to close dozens of stores.

Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16pELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/13ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate - U.S. Air Force
RE
09/07ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk sought to 'burn' Citron, other short-sellers - lawsuit
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/23ELON MUSK : Morgan Stanley Hired to Advise Elon Musk as He Considers Taking Tesla Private -- Bloomberg
DJ
08/17ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX could help fund take-private deal for Tesla - NYT
RE
08/16ELON MUSK : Wall Street Journal
RE
08/15ELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
