Anbang Sells Securities Unit in First Big Asset Sale to Raise Cash

Anbang Insurance Group, the once-highflying insurer seized by the Chinese government, has sold off a securities unit to two state-backed firms in the first big asset sale to raise cash for the troubled company.

U.S. Probes Danske Over Russian Money Laundering Allegations

U.S. law enforcement agencies are probing Denmark's largest bank over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon's Bezos: Big Businesses Should Not Be Vilified

Facing political backlash over Amazon's growing market dominance, Jeff Bezos said that while big companies deserve to be scrutinized, politicians shouldn't "vilify" them.

Deutsche Bank Renews Investment Bank Chief's Contract

Deutsche Bank renewed the contract of the head of its investment bank, Garth Ritchie, during a supervisory-board meeting Friday in Hamburg, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SpaceX Says It Signed Up Its First Moon Tourist

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced that it had signed up the first private passenger seeking to fly around the moon. It didn't provide a timetable or other details about the plan.

Car Makers Have a Lot to Lose From China's Slowdown

But precisely how much? Investors need a better idea what's at stake in the world's largest auto market.

China's High-Powered Tesla Rival Is Short on Gas

NIO, China's answer to Tesla, is off to an electrifying start. Its sky-high valuation, however, makes even Elon Musk's company look like a bargain.

Genworth, China Oceanwide Move to Get Deal Approval

Genworth Financial and China Oceanwide Holdings Group said they will provide more information to regulators in a bid to sweeten their chances of getting regulatory approval for their proposed merger.

Norway's Norsk Hydro Pulls $345M Acquisition of Rio Tinto Assets

Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro said it has pulled its planned $345 million acquisition of Rio Tinto's Icelandic aluminum plant

Sears Reports Widening Losses and Tumbling Sales

Sears Holdings Corp. is limping into the critical holiday season, after the struggling company reported its quarterly sales fell 26% and it continues to close dozens of stores.