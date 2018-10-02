Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,177,381,249 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Google's Top Ad Executive to Leave for Venture-Capital Firm

Sridhar Ramaswamy, who has overseen ads at Google for the past five years, is stepping down, a rare shakeup at the highest echelons of the search giant. 

 
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis

Mr. Allen said his doctors have recently started treating him for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was diagnosed with in 2009 and received chemotherapy to treat. 

 
Elon Musk's SEC Deal Seen as Diminishing Threat of Criminal Probe

Elon Musk's decision to pay $20 million to end a civil investigation into his tweets about taking Tesla private reduces the chance that prosecutors will go after him, according to former prosecutors and other criminal-law experts. 

 
Former AmerisourceBergen Exec Blew Whistle That Led to Settlement

The former chief operating officer of an AmerisourceBergen unit said he revealed information that led to the company's $625 million settlement over allegations it distributed adulterated and misbranded pharmaceuticals. 

 
Stitch Fix Expanding to U.K.

The personal-shopping company announced the plan as it reported customer growth has slowed in its home U.S. market. 

 
Longtime Facebook Executive Mosseri Takes Over Instagram

Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri is now the head of Instagram, the company announced, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders. 

 
Activist Investor and Pension Fund Take Stake in Papa John's

Legion Partners owns 5.46% of shares in the Louisville, Ky.-based pizza chain, which has been embroiled in a dispute with its founder for the last several months. 

 
Pentagon Presses Lockheed for Lower-Priced F-35 Jets

Lockheed Martin is being challenged to deliver cheaper F-35 combat jets and could face penalties unless it improves delivery times. 

 
Wells Fargo Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart

One of Wells Fargo's top retail-bank executives, Lisa Stevens, is leaving the bank. She was a top lieutenant to the former Wells Fargo retail-bank chief, who exited amid a sales-practices scandal. 

 
Philip Morris Moves to Zero-based Budgeting Amid Product Shift

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is shifting to an increasingly popular financial tactic among companies: planning each year's budget from scratch.

Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16aELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/01ELON MUSK : SEC’s focus on U.S. corporate bosses pays off with Musk settlement
RE
09/30ELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/19ELON MUSK : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/14ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/13ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate - U.S. Air Force
RE
09/07ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk sought to 'burn' Citron, other short-sellers - lawsuit
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/30ELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
09/27JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE
10/01JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Bill Gates David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary James Packer John Paulson Thomas Rabe Ian Read Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau An Wang Alain Weill Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
