Google's Top Ad Executive to Leave for Venture-Capital Firm

Sridhar Ramaswamy, who has overseen ads at Google for the past five years, is stepping down, a rare shakeup at the highest echelons of the search giant.

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis

Mr. Allen said his doctors have recently started treating him for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was diagnosed with in 2009 and received chemotherapy to treat.

Elon Musk's SEC Deal Seen as Diminishing Threat of Criminal Probe

Elon Musk's decision to pay $20 million to end a civil investigation into his tweets about taking Tesla private reduces the chance that prosecutors will go after him, according to former prosecutors and other criminal-law experts.

Former AmerisourceBergen Exec Blew Whistle That Led to Settlement

The former chief operating officer of an AmerisourceBergen unit said he revealed information that led to the company's $625 million settlement over allegations it distributed adulterated and misbranded pharmaceuticals.

Stitch Fix Expanding to U.K.

The personal-shopping company announced the plan as it reported customer growth has slowed in its home U.S. market.

Longtime Facebook Executive Mosseri Takes Over Instagram

Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri is now the head of Instagram, the company announced, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders.

Activist Investor and Pension Fund Take Stake in Papa John's

Legion Partners owns 5.46% of shares in the Louisville, Ky.-based pizza chain, which has been embroiled in a dispute with its founder for the last several months.

Pentagon Presses Lockheed for Lower-Priced F-35 Jets

Lockheed Martin is being challenged to deliver cheaper F-35 combat jets and could face penalties unless it improves delivery times.

Wells Fargo Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart

One of Wells Fargo's top retail-bank executives, Lisa Stevens, is leaving the bank. She was a top lieutenant to the former Wells Fargo retail-bank chief, who exited amid a sales-practices scandal.

Philip Morris Moves to Zero-based Budgeting Amid Product Shift

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is shifting to an increasingly popular financial tactic among companies: planning each year's budget from scratch.