Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/04/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk on Thursday took aim at Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, calling for a breakup of the online retail giant after it had rejected a book questioning the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Slack Posts Higher Revenue on Work-From-Home Drive

Slack Technologies posted higher revenue in the latest quarter, driven by coronavirus-led work-from-home orders as losses widened due to higher expenses. 

 
AstraZeneca Signs More Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Deals

AstraZeneca PLC said it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers, after the drugmaker signed supply deals that reserved initial doses for the U.K. and the U.S. 

 
Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. store tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million. 

 
BNY Mellon Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses Gets $50 Million

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a former trader at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. $50 million, a record whistleblower payment from the agency. 

 
SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind. 

 
Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer's Dicamba Spray

Bayer was dealt a setback in its efforts to provide farmers with new weapons against hard-to-kill weeds, after a federal appeals court vacated the Trump administration's approval of a controversial weedkiller. 

 
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen With Social Distancing, Sinks Next to Slot Machines

After shutting down in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas casinos are now trying to bring tourists back together while keeping them apart, selling pleasure during a pandemic and widespread civil unrest. 

 
Authors Retract Study That Found Risks of Antimalaria Drugs for Covid-19

Three authors involved in a Lancet article that found using antimalaria drugs against the novel coronavirus carried safety risks and no benefits have retracted the study, saying they couldn't get the full data set behind it. 

 
ZoomInfo Soars in Trading Debut

ZoomInfo Technologies' shares skyrocketed following the company's trading debut, in what is the biggest technology initial public offering so far this year.

