FCC Delays Decision on Elon Musk's SpaceX and Broadband Subsidies

The Federal Communications Commission delayed a final decision on whether Elon Musk's SpaceX will be able to qualify as a preferred bidder when the agency prepares to distribute up to $16 billion in funding to expand broadband service in rural areas.

Volkswagen CEO, After Board Fight, Faces Challenging Road

The surprise changes that stripped Chief Executive Herbert Diess of some of his core responsibilities on Monday revealed a deep rift between the manager and the company's owners and workers.

Vroom Jumps in Public-Market Debut

Shares in the online automobile seller soared in their first day of trading, adding Vroom's name to a list of companies that had strong public showings in the past few weeks.

High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms.

Adidas Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

Adidas said it would hire blacks and Latinos for at least 30% of new U.S. jobs, invest $20 million in black communities and fund 50 scholarships, in response to internal pressure from black employees at the sportswear giant.

Pandemic Sends Airlines Toward Record Annual Loss

The global airline industry is forecast to lose a record $84 billion this year with a return to profitability coming in 2022 at the earliest.

Apple May Only Chip Away at Its Costs

Even with Apple's design prowess, ARM-based laptops have been a tough sell.

Cathay Pacific to Get Bailout Led by Hong Kong Government

The $5 billion funding package for the city's flagship carrier might also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company.

Tiffany Stays One Step Ahead of LVMH

Tiffany is a fraction of the size of LVMH, but the U.S. jeweler is doing a good job of outmaneuvering its powerful buyer.

U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions.