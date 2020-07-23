Log in
Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Lands' End Warns About Ability to Stay in Business

The Wisconsin-based casual-clothing seller said its future could be in doubt if it isn't able to refinance a $384.1 million term loan from Bank of America NA and others. 

 
Disney Delays 'Mulan' Indefinitely, Postpones 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' Sequels

The entertainment giant is making more changes to its movie-release schedule, including canceling the planned August release of "Mulan," as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil Hollywood. 

 
No Bars, No Problem for Boston Beer: Earnings at a Glance

Boston Beer Co. reported strong results as consumers' coronavirus-altered habits continue to benefit some companies, while presenting lingering obstacles to others. 

 
Tesla Prepares for Hiring Boom as Elon Musk Targets Manufacturing Expansion

Elon Musk's plan to build Tesla's fourth vehicle assembly factory represents the next phase in his effort to reshape the auto maker. 

 
Intel Posts Profit Surge But Warns of More Delays on Advanced Chips

Intel reported stronger second-quarter earnings, buttressed by a work-from-home economy that has spurred demand for computing power, but it signaled a delay in its development of superfast chips. 

 
Tech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage

New announcements from Google and Apple shed light on how billions of dollars pledged by tech companies for affordable housing are being deployed. 

 
Blackstone Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets

Blackstone Group is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Sinopec Agrees to Asset Transfer for $17 Billion of Cash, Equity

The Chinese refiner will transfer stakes in three oil and natural gas pipeline operators to a state-owned national pipeline company in exchange for cash and equity worth a total of $17.05 billion. 

 
Bankruptcy Judge Buries Probe of Neiman Backers

A committee of unsecured creditors has targeted Neiman's owners over the MyTheresa transfer, saying the transaction amounted to asset-stripping for which they must compensate creditors. 

 
AMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August

The chain is pushing back the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid- to late August, after a number of potential summer blockbusters were held back because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.07% 1516.75 Delayed Quote.13.24%
APPLE INC. -4.55% 371.38 Delayed Quote.32.50%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.95% 24.54 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 60.4 Delayed Quote.0.92%
LANDS' END, INC. 1.81% 8.42 Delayed Quote.-49.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 43.46 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
TESLA, INC. -4.98% 1513.07 Delayed Quote.261.69%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.29% 56.67 Delayed Quote.1.31%
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. -0.74% 659.23 Delayed Quote.74.47%
WTI 0.13% 41.135 Delayed Quote.-32.23%
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
Most Read News
 
07/20ELON MUSK : Tesla share rally propels some early fan investors to riches
RE
07/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
RE
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Plans Concurrent Listings in Shanghai, Hong Kong
DJ
07/21JACK MA : How Jack Ma's Ant Group Went From Business Disrupter to Chinese Tech Champion
DJ
07/21ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Aims Tesla at Fourth Straight Profitable Quarter
DJ
07/23MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents
DJ

