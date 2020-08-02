Log in
Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, notably: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve M

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/02/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Microsoft Says It Remains Committed to Reaching TikTok Deal

Microsoft said it is committed to trying to acquire the U.S. operations of the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on terms required by the White House, after CEO Satya Nadella spoke by phone with President Trump about the possible deal. 

 
Marathon to Sell Gas-Station Chain to 7-Eleven Owners for $21 Billion

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum has agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year. 

 
Luxury Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor, an industry pioneer dating back nearly 200 years, filed for bankruptcy along with its owner, the venture-backed fashion-rental subscription service Le Tote Inc. 

 
Siemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion

Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology spinoff of the German conglomerate, said it would acquire U.S.-based Varian Medical for $16.4 billion, creating a leader in the area of cancer therapy. 

 
SpaceX Capsule and NASA Crew Make Historic Splashdown

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. 

 
'New Normal' Emerges for Companies in Pandemic

Business executives say they are getting a better grip on what a world transformed by the coronavirus looks like, giving them more confidence to lay out new strategies. 

 
Madison Avenue Buildings for Sale to Test Luxury-Retail Appetite

Three Madison Avenue buildings are for sale in the biggest offering on Manhattan's renowned shopping corridor in years, a test for how much the coronavirus pandemic has hurt values of prime retail space. 

 
Tesla Pulls Ahead After Elon Musk's Years of Struggle

For all of Elon Musk's public complaining about the handling of the pandemic, Tesla is shaping up to be one of the biggest business winners of the Covid-19 era. 

 
Drillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business

After cutting thousands of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the oil industry is accelerating its embrace of remote drilling and fracking, changes that will reshape its workforce permanently. 

 
Airlines Again Ask Government for Money to Preserve Jobs

Airlines are asking the government to again step in with funds to help them prevent tens of thousands of job losses.

