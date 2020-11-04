Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, notably: Tesla, Inc.,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:16pm EST
TikTok Shutdown Argued Before Federal Judge

A judge didn't rule immediately on the Chinese-owned video app's request for a preliminary injunction to stave off a U.S. shutdown that the Trump administration ordered to take effect later this month. 

 
Elon Musk, Once a Washington Outsider, Courts Military Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX was dismissed by Pentagon brass during its early years. But now, the billionaire entrepreneur and his company are enjoying more success than ever in snaring Pentagon business. 

 
Supermarkets Get New Looks as E-Commerce Grabs Hold

Food retailers are responding to pandemic-driven changes in shopping behavior by accelerating a shift to online ordering that had been slow to develop. 

 
Pet-Supply Chain Pet Valu to Close All Its U.S. Stores

Pet-supply retailer Pet Valu, buckling under the pressure of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, plans to close its nearly 360 stores and warehouses in the U.S. 

 
T-Mobile to Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program

The FCC charged the penalty for discrepancies at Sprint's Assurance Wireless, a Lifeline service provider T-Mobile acquired in April. 

 
Biogen Surges on Promising Alzheimer's Drug Assessment

The biotech giant received a big boost after U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators appeared to give a positive assessment of the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug, sending shares up 40%. 

 
Bank Stocks Fall as Stimulus Hopes Fade

Shares of some regional banks fell as much as 10% even though the broader market rose. 

 
BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil. 

 
Twitter, Facebook Fined by Turkey for Breaching Law Aimed at Curbing Dissent

Turkish authorities have fined Twitter, Facebook and three other social-media platforms for failing to comply with a new law that civil-rights activists have decried as an attempt to stifle dissent. 

 
California Voters Pass Prop 22, Exempting Uber, Lyft From Reclassifying Drivers

The companies won a pivotal vote that lets them sidestep a California labor law following the costliest ballot-measure campaign in state history.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1515ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 44.35% 355.5858 Delayed Quote.-16.90%
FACEBOOK INC 7.87% 286.6 Delayed Quote.29.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.19% 41.06 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
LYFT, INC. 11.59% 29.255 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
T-MOBILE US 4.55% 116.03 Delayed Quote.41.70%
TESLA, INC. -0.81% 420.38 Delayed Quote.406.66%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.26% 8.41307 Delayed Quote.41.88%
WTI 1.43% 38.955 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16pELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pDAVID HENRY : Wall Street worries tight U.S. election clouds pandemic fight, stimulus
RE
07:01aALRIK DANIELSON : Bearings maker SKF announces fresh targets, aims for 14% core profit margin
RE
11/03JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03JACK MA : The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group
RE
11/02JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/02JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/02RALPH HAMERS : New UBS CEO Hamers tells staff to be flexible, agile, focused
RE
11/01PETER KING : Westpac Annual Profit Drops 66% Amid Rise in Provisions, Costs -- Update
DJ
11/01MUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/30PAUL JACOBS : Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
RE
10/30JEFF BEZOS : Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election
RE
10/30BERNARD ARNAULT : Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover
RE
10/29LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Agrees to New Deal Terms With LVMH -- Update
DJ
11/01MUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/29CHRISTOPHE BECK : Ecolab Promotes Operating Chief Christophe Beck to CEO
DJ
10/29JACK MA : Ant IPO Promises $8 Billion Gain for Elite Group of Foreign Investors
DJ
11/02RALPH HAMERS : New UBS CEO Hamers tells staff to be flexible, agile, focused
RE
10/30BERNARD ARNAULT : Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Leon Black Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor James Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group