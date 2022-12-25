Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/25/2022 | 09:16pm EST
Air Travel Stabilizes Though Winter Storm Cancellations Persist

The Buffalo Niagara airport said it would remain closed until Tuesday, and the FAA said Sunday wind and snow could continue to cause delays. 

 
Rising Power Prices in Europe Are Making EV Ownership More Expensive

The price rises for power remove a powerful incentive for consumers who were contemplating a switch to EVs, which used to be much cheaper to run than combustion engines. 

 
Hits Like 'Top Gun: Maverick' Buoyed 2022 Movie Box Office, to a Point

Despite some blockbusters, a thin slate limited ticket sales this year. 

 
Southwest Airlines Cancellations Persist

Problems continued Sunday for the hard-hit carrier, with more than 1,000 flights canceled 

 
Tesla Shares Head for Worst Year Ever

Wall Street is bristling over Elon Musk's focus on Twitter and the weakening demand for Tesla's electric vehicles. 

 
American Bargain Hunters Flock to a New Online Platform Forged in China

Online marketplace Temu, with deep discounts and copious coupons, has become the most downloaded mobile app in the U.S. 

 
Elon Musk's Finances Complicated by Declining Wealth, Twitter Pressures

The billionaire's borrowing power has shrunk as shares in Tesla have sharply declined. 

 
Caroline Ellison Apologizes for Misconduct in FTX Collapse

The former CEO of Alameda told a judge she and others conspired to steal billions from FTX customers while misleading investors and lenders. 

 
FAA Inspectors Concerned About How Agency Oversees Southwest Airlines

About three-quarters of respondents said the culture in the FAA's Dallas-area office that oversees the airline hasn't improved, with some questioning the office's commitment to safety. 

 
Meta to Pay $725 Million to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

The proposed settlement would fund payouts to U.S.-based users of Facebook, in what plaintiffs say could be the largest U.S. class-action privacy settlement ever.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-25-22 2115ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.79% 118.04 Delayed Quote.-64.91%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 1.78% 36.09 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
TESLA, INC. -1.76% 123.15 Delayed Quote.-65.04%
