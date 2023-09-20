Marlboro Maker Hits Reset on $2 Billion Bet on Medicine

Philip Morris is considering selling its stake in a recently acquired pharmaceutical business after setbacks.

Instacart Shares Climb 12% in Stock Market Debut

Shares of the grocery-delivery finished their first day of trading at $33.70, up from the IPO price of $30 a share.

Amazon, Target to Hire Thousands of Workers Ahead of Holidays

Amazon said it is adding 250,000 workers this fall, exceeding the 150,000 employee target set each of the past two years.

Justice Department Probe Scrutinizes Elon Musk Perks at Tesla Going Back Years

Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing personal benefits Tesla may have provided Elon Musk since 2017-longer than previously known-as part of a criminal investigation examining issues including a proposed house for the chief executive.

Max Streaming Service Unveils $9.99-a-Month Sports Tier With NBA and MLB Games

The "Bleacher Report Sports" add-on tier will be available starting Oct. 5, with a promotional period through February.

Senators Press J&J Official on Whether Bankruptcy System Is Being Manipulated

Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday questioned a senior Johnson & Johnson official and other witnesses on whether companies are misusing the bankruptcy system to shield themselves from lawsuits pressing product injury claims.

Goldman CEO's Job Seems Safe as Tide Turns for Bank

Just this month, the investment bank has been a lead underwriter on three major IPOs. Capital-markets activity is coming back after a sluggish stretch.

Cboe CEO Resigns Over Relationships With Colleagues

Edward Tilly failed to disclose the personal relationships, according to the options exchange, which appointed Fredric Tomczyk as its new chief executive.

Disney to Invest $60 Billion in Theme Parks, Cruises Over Next Decade

Parks revenue has long been a bright spot for the company that has helped offset losses from its streaming division and other areas.

AutoZone's Professional Business Needs a Tuneup

Growth has slowed in sales to auto-repair shops.

