For Tesla's Cybertruck, Another Sales Launch Date Comes and Goes

The EV maker, known for ambitious goals, is betting customers will stick around for the long-awaited electric pickup.

Bill Ackman Tweets a Lot of Big Ideas. His Biggest Might Be Combining With Twitter Itself.

The prolific social-media user says he would consider a deal with Elon Musk's company, now known as X, for his new vehicle.

PG&E's $6 Billion Plan to Prevent Wildfires Is in Peril

California regulators are likely to significantly restrict the number of power lines the company can bury in the coming years in favor of other ways to reduce fire risk.

Walmart Changes Pay and Titles for Corporate Staff

About 4% of corporate workers will receive a reduction in stock compensation as part of a reorganization.

Will America's Largest Local Sports Broadcaster Survive?

Diamond Sports is grappling with high-stakes carriage and rights negotiations ahead of the NBA and NHL seasons.

How Stellantis and Its Not-So-Detroit CEO Are Taking On the UAW

The company and boss Carlos Tavares-both more European than American-are making progress with the union and avoiding more strikes for now.

The Star Witness at Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial: His Top Deputy and Ex-Girlfriend

Caroline Ellison's testimony has the potential to be particularly personal and raw.

Lordstown Motors to Sell Assets to Former CEO

Steve Burns left the troubled electric-vehicle startup in 2021, after an investigation by the board found inaccuracies around disclosures of preorders for the company's Endurance pickup truck.

How Adidas Outran Nike With Its $500 'Super Shoe'

Tigst Assefa's record-breaking run in the Berlin Marathon delivered a much-needed victory for the German brand in the running-shoe arms race.

Elon Musk's Wish: Fewer Rules, Except for Robots

The world's richest man is looking to cut through regulations, but not for AI, where he is asking for them.

