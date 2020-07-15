Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

No coronavirus risk to Tesla's Elon Musk after meeting with Oklahoma governor: spokesman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and other Tesla employees are not at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus after a July 3 meeting with Oklahoma's governor, who said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the virus, a spokesman for the governor said.

"There is no risk to any Tesla employees from the July 3 visit," Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement, adding an additional meeting with Tesla executives on Monday was conducted virtually over Zoom.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -0.93% 1500.6 Delayed Quote.262.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8% - filing
RE
07/09ELON MUSK : Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/08BILL GATES : Warren Buffett donates $2.9 billion to Gates Foundation, family charities
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/09DAVID HENRY : Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group