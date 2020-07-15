Elon Musk Birthday : 06/28/1971 Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R » Read more No coronavirus risk to Tesla's Elon Musk after meeting with Oklahoma governor: spokesman 0 07/15/2020 | 01:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and other Tesla employees are not at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus after a July 3 meeting with Oklahoma's governor, who said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the virus, a spokesman for the governor said. "There is no risk to any Tesla employees from the July 3 visit," Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement, adding an additional meeting with Tesla executives on Monday was conducted virtually over Zoom. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


