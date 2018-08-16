Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co.

SEC pressing Tesla directors for details on communications with Musk: Wall Street Journal

08/16/2018 | 11:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Federal regulators are pressing Tesla Inc directors for details on how much information Chief Executive Elon Musk shared with them before he tweeted last week about a potential deal to take the company private, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Tesla declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla's shares soaring 11 percent on Aug. 7 when he tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.

Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision had sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured".

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

