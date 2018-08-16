SEC pressing Tesla directors for details on communications with Musk: Wall Street Journal

Tesla declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla's shares soaring 11 percent on Aug. 7 when he tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.

Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision had sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured".

