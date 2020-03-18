Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:00am EDT

By Tim Higgins

The sheriff's office in the county home of Tesla Inc.'s California car factory said the auto maker must halt production, putting a break on CEO Elon Musk plans to work despite statewide efforts to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Silicon Valley auto maker had continued to make vehicles at its Fremont factory a day after counties in the San Francisco area issued an order to shut down nonessential business to get people to shelter at their homes.

Instead of continuing production, the auto maker must conduct "minimum basic operation only," Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Raymond Kelly said in an email sent to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

His email followed a tweet by the sheriff's office declaring Tesla as "not an essential business as defined" in the order.

The directive could threaten Tesla's plan to boost deliveries by more than 36% this year, fueled in part by a new factory in China and the arrival of the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle. On Monday, Tesla announced deliveries had begun of the Model Y, which is being made in Fremont.

In an email to employees Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the harm from the panic over the novel coronavirus is more dangerous than the actual disease.

Still, he wrote, "I'd like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work."

"I will personally be at work, but that's just me," he added. "Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason."

For Tesla, managing the public health crisis has become a tale of two factories. When the novel coronavirus threatened China earlier this year, the auto maker had to close its new Shanghai factory as part of a broader effort there to contain Covid-19.

The directive issued by the local sheriff Tuesday came about 24 hours after an Alameda County public health department spokeswoman said the Fremont factory won't have to shut.

Under the terms of the order, minimum basic operations cover only such work needed to maintain the value of a business's inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate remote working or "related functions."

Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment on the company's plans.

Tesla's decision to stay open has drawn scrutiny, including from Robert Reich, the former Secretary of Labor under the Clinton administration. "Food might be essential, but not Teslas," he said on Twitter. "Subjecting 10,000 workers to this pandemic is shameful."

Other U.S. auto makers are also facing pressure to follow the lead of European factories and shut down amid the health scare.

While Tesla's cash pile was strengthened in recent weeks with the issuance of more than $2 billion in new shares, a prolonged shutdown could still threaten Tesla.

Morgan Stanley estimates Tesla has enough cash to weather revenue falling 90% for a full three months. In such a case, the bank estimates, Tesla would burn about $800 million in cash a month. According to its estimates, Tesla has about 14 months of cash it could burn through.

Ian Lovett contributed to this article.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -3.34% 430.2 Delayed Quote.6.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03/18ELON MUSK : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming
DJ
03/17ELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
03/06ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that "coronavirus panic is dumb"
RE
02/25ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
RE
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/06ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business
RE
02/04ELON MUSK : Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
RE
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
RE
01/21ELON MUSK : Surge in Tesla's Stock Price Fans a Fiery Investor Debate -- WSJ
DJ
01/20ELON MUSK : The Investor Clash Behind Tesla's Surge Toward $100 Billion in Market Value
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
03/16DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/16MARILLYN HEWSON : Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson to step down as CEO
RE
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/14JACK MA : Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group