Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,177,381,249 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

Some Tesla directors proposed James Murdoch to succeed Musk as chairman: New York Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:45am CEST

(Reuters) - Some Tesla directors have proposed that James Murdoch, fellow board member at the electric carmaker and chief executive officer of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, succeed Elon Musk as its chairman, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the board's discussions.

Murdoch hasn't volunteered for the post nor has he discussed it with any other director, the newspaper reported.

The board has not engaged in any "serious" discussions of who should be the chairman, the paper said, citing a source close to the selection process.

The New York Times also said Musk had threatened to resign, in a phone call with directors, if the board insisted that he and the company enter into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, the next day, Tesla's attorneys were back at the SEC requesting them for a second chance, this time with Musk's 'grudging approval', the paper said.

Tesla and Musk reached a settlement with regulators on Saturday, where they agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and the billionaire will step down as chairman but remain as CEO.

Reuters couldn't reach out to Murdoch for comment. Tesla and Twenty-First Century Fox were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
06:45aELON MUSK : New York Times
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/01ELON MUSK : SEC’s focus on U.S. corporate bosses pays off with Musk settlement
RE
09/30ELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/19ELON MUSK : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/14ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/13ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate - U.S. Air Force
RE
09/07ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk sought to 'burn' Citron, other short-sellers - lawsuit
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/30ELON MUSK : Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
09/27JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ
09/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
RE
10/01JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Thomas Rabe Ian Read Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau An Wang Alain Weill Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.