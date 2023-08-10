MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica said it teamed up with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite network operator Starlink to provide internet connection to rural and remote customers.

The deal with Starlink will allow Telefonica to offer its customers the service of broadband satellite connection in areas uncovered by other means, including on vehicles, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telefonica already offers its customers the service in Mexico and will expand it elsewhere starting with Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

Starlink is a network of satellites operated by Musk's SpaceX.

