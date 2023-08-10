The deal with Starlink will allow Telefonica to offer its customers the service of broadband satellite connection in areas uncovered by other means, including on vehicles, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telefonica already offers its customers the service in Mexico and will expand it elsewhere starting with Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

Starlink is a network of satellites operated by Musk's SpaceX.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sharon Singleton)