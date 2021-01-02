Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, notably: Tesla, Inc.,

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

01/02/2021 | 11:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry.

The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data - but 450 units shy of CEO Elon Musk's target.

Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1345382294966571008?s=21 he was "proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone."

"At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all," he said.

On Twitter, congratulations from supporters and bullish investors poured in, lauding the electric vehicle maker for its stellar year, which has defied wider auto industry trends of slumping sales, quarterly losses and global supply chain disruptions.

Tesla's share price has risen more than 700% over the last year, the company has reported five consecutive quarterly profits and in December it was included in the S&P 500 index.

But some online investor accounts criticized Tesla for saying it had achieved its guidance.

Tesla at the start of 2020 said it would "comfortably exceed 500,000 units" for the year, a target it has left unchanged despite the pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn in October said Tesla was "aiming to achieve (its) original 2020 guidance."

Tesla has pinned hopes on new markets such as Europe and Asia, with competition intensifying in its home turf as legacy automakers double down on their investments in the booming EV space.

Tesla's delivery push has been supported by its new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California. The carmaker said https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q4-2020-vehicle-production-deliveries Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected shortly.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said it delivered 180,570 vehicles during the fourth quarter, a quarterly record for the electric carmaker, beating estimates of 163,628 vehicles.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil, Eva Mathews and Derek Francis in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 30606.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 12888.283552 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 12888.282427 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.64% 3756.07 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.57% 705.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11:36aELON MUSK : Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target
RE
2020SUMNER REDSTONE : Former Viacom shareholders can sue Shari Redstone over ViacomCBS merger
RE
2020JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2020JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
2020JACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
2020JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2020ALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
RE
2020JACK MA : ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares
DJ
2020JAMIE DIMON : "You Don't Have Time for an Ambulance"
DJ
2020JAMES DAVIS : VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Solution To Solve UK / Euro Freight Ban
DJ
2020TIM COOK : Elon Musk Says He Once Approached Apple CEO About Buying Tesla -- Update
DJ
2020ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Says He Once Approached Apple CEO About Buying Tesla
DJ
2020WOLFGANG LEITNER : Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
DJ
2020ALESSANDRO FOTI : Fineco says its CEO Foti not interested in becoming UniCredit boss
RE
2020ERIC SCHMIDT : Big Tech's stealth push to influence the Biden administration
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
2020JACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
2020JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
2020SUMNER REDSTONE : Former Viacom shareholders can sue Shari Redstone over ViacomCBS merger
RE
2020JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:36aELON MUSK : Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Mukesh Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Leon Black Vincent Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Louis Camilleri Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johann Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Ralph Hamers David Henry Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak James Packer Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Ugur Sahin Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr François Villeroy De Galhau Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Gustavo Werneck Da Cunha Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ