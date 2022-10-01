Advanced search
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot

10/01/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Elon Musk unveiled the prototype alongside videos of it doing simple tasks

like watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars

[Location: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA]

Musk cautioned however it still had a way to go before becoming fully functional

Musk said current humanoid robots are 'missing a brain'

"They don't have the intelligence to navigate the world by themselves and they're also very expensive and made in low volume, whereas Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot but made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units and it's expected to cost much less than a car."

The robots are expected to come with a price tag of under $20,000

STORY: Meet Tesla's eagerly anticipated humanoid robot 'Optimus'


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OPTIMUS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -3.21% 906 Delayed Quote.26.95%
TESLA, INC. -1.10% 265.25 Delayed Quote.-24.70%
