Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  Toute l'actualité

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeToute l'actualitéMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 05:55am EDT
Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked "What about India sir?".

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 4.46% 448.16 Delayed Quote.435.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:55aELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/01WENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
10/01STUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/28NELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Trevor Milton James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group