Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco dismissed for the second time a securities fraud lawsuit brought by Tesla Inc shareholders alleging that the company made misleading comments about the production status of its Model 3.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer sided with Tesla, granting the electric vehicle company dismissal of the lawsuit brought in October 2017. Breyer dismissed the original lawsuit in August but allowed plaintiffs to file an amended one.

The lawsuit sought class action status for shareholders who bought Tesla stock between May 3, 2016 through Nov. 1, 2017.

It said shareholders bought "artificially inflated" shares because Musk and other executives misled them with bullish statements about the production ramp of the Model 3, failing to disclose that the company was "woefully unprepared" for the vehicle's production.

Tesla argued in its defense that it had been forthcoming about challenges with Model 3 production, including repeated statements by Musk that Tesla was undergoing "production hell."

Breyer wrote that the allegations of fraud ignored Tesla's "repeated warnings about Model 3 production risks."

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Alexandria Sage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09:30pELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ
03/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/28ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Charlie Munger targets active managers, Elon Musk; praises China
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/19ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03/21ERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
03/19RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.