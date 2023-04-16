Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk after being told of bonus cut

04/16/2023 | 10:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai

Two workers told Reuters they were informed by their supervisors over the weekend about a cut to their quarterly bonus payout, which is linked to the factory's performance.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Workers from Tesla's Shanghai factory are taking to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being informed over the weekend about planned cuts to their performance bonuses, according to online posts and workers. 

Posts from online users begun appearing on forums such as Baidu Tieba since late last week. Some took to Twitter, owned by Musk and blocked in China, to tweet to Elon Musk, his mother Maye Musk and Tesla's accounts. 

"Please pay attention to the performance (bonus) of frontline workers at Tesla's Shanghai factory being arbitrarily deducted," said one post on Twitter in a reply to a tweet from Musk about a SpaceX launch. 

Tesla and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Zhuzhu Cui and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -3.00% 128.75 Delayed Quote.12.56%
TESLA, INC. -0.48% 185 Delayed Quote.50.19%
Most Read News
 
04/12Buffett: Do not panic about U.S. banking industry
RE
04/12Italy ousts Starace from Enel, confirms Eni's Descalzi
RE
04/13Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video
RE
04/11Judge says Fox News has 'credibility problem' after Murdoch disclosure
RE
04/12Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even
RE
04/11BMW's Electric-Vehicle Sales Rise In First Quarter
DJ
04/10US House committee chair 'concerned' by Tesla deals in China
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Be Lifted by -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Be Lifted by Upbeat U.S. Bank Earnings
DJ
04/16Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk after being told of bonus cut
RE
04/16News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/16China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
RE
04/15Kenya launches first operational satellite into space -Space X
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer