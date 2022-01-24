Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, notably: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve M

Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

01/24/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014.

"JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

By changing the terms of the warrants, JPMorgan "dealt itself a pure windfall" after receiving a "multibillion-dollar payout" from Tesla's soaring share price, Tesla added.

Musk is Tesla's chief executive, and according to Forbes, is the world's richest person.

JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said in an email: "There is no merit to their claim. This comes down to fulfilling contractual obligations."

The countersuit escalates the battle between the largest U.S. bank and world's most valuable car company, which have done little business with each other since the disputed contract.

Warrants give holders the right to buy company stock at a set "strike" price and date.

In its Nov. 15 lawsuit, JPMorgan said the Tesla warrants let it lower the strike price to counteract any economic impact from "significant corporate transactions" involving that company.

JPMorgan said Musk's Aug. 7, 2018 tweet that he might take Tesla private and had "funding secured," followed by his reversing course 17 days later, was such a transaction because it made Tesla's share price more volatile.

The bank accused Tesla of defaulting because it failed to hand over shares or cash when the warrants expired in June and July 2021, by which time Tesla's share price had risen about 10-fold.

Musk's tweets resulted in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil lawsuit. It ended with Musk giving up Tesla's chairmanship, and he and Tesla each being fined $20 million.

Tesla's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.17% 141.89 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
Most Read News
 
01/18ELON MUSK : Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal
RE
01/20ALAN JOPE : Unilever strategy under scrutiny after short-lived GSK skirmish
RE
01/23NELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
RE
02:45pELON MUSK : Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet
RE
01/23CHRISTEL HEYDEMANN : Heydemann on course to become first woman to lead Orange -sources
RE
01/19HAL BARRON : GSK chief scientist Barron to leave for U.S. biotech start-up
RE
01/20JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
02:45pELON MUSK : Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet
RE
12:04pTesla countersues JPMorgan over contract affected by Musk tweet
T2
05:54aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Steady as Focus Fixes on Fed
DJ
01/21Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company
T2
01/21Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company
RE
01/21New Zealand water ship unloads in Tonga as other aid trickles in
RE
01/20U.S. lawmakers call Tesla expansion in Xinjiang 'misguided'
T3

Popular Business Leaders
 