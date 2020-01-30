Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 14,259,012,315 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
01/30/2020 | 08:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chairman of SolarCity and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at SolarCity?s Inside Energy Summit in Midtown, New York

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Directors of Tesla Inc settled a shareholder lawsuit over the company's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity Corp, leaving Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the lone defendant facing claims that Tesla paid $2.6 billion for a worthless solar energy system installer, according to court documents.

The $60 million settlement comes as a 10-day trial is scheduled to start on March 16 in Delaware in which shareholders seek $2.6 billion in damages, the entire cost of the SolarCity deal.

A lawyer for Musk and a spokesman for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla shareholders have alleged Musk breached his fiduciary duties, squandered Tesla's assets and unjustly enriched himself by pushing to buy the money-losing solar company in which he was the biggest investor.

The settlement covered five current directors: Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Stephen Jurvetson and Kimbal Musk. Brad Buss, who was a director at the time of the SolarCity deal, was also part of the settlement, which was paid from insurance policies, according to court documents.

"Plaintiffs probably think they have a cleaner shot on the merits if the only issues they have to raise are with Elon Musk and Elon Musk's actions," said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School.

The case was brought in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Tesla is incorporated, by an individual investor and five investment funds.

Tesla said in a statement to Reuters in September the allegations were "based on the claims of plaintiff's lawyers looking for a payday, and are not representative of our shareholders."

The suit represents another legal headache for Musk, who in the past two years has settled a lawsuit by securities regulators over his use of Twitter and won a defamation trial brought by a British cave explorer.

Musk and the Tesla board also are scheduled to defend Musk's pay package at a trial in Delaware next year.

At the heart of the current case are allegations that Musk and the other board members did not fully disclose the depth of SolarCity's problems, or their own conflicts.

SolarCity was founded in 2006 by Musk and his cousins, Lyndon Rive and Peter Rive, who were the company's CEO and chief technology officer as well as directors. Musk was SolarCity's chairman and largest shareholder, and five of Tesla's directors were direct or indirect owners of SolarCity stock.

Entering 2016, SolarCity's stock was on a sharp downward trajectory and the company was slashing its workforce and bleeding cash.

Tesla touted synergies of combining the companies in the all-stock deal, which was approved by Tesla shareholders.

After the deal closed, Tesla slashed its solar sales force and ended a solar marketing deal with Home Depot Inc. Quarterly solar installations plummeted and are well below levels SolarCity enjoyed in its heyday.

Tesla has said Musk's involvement in deal discussions and all other material information were accurately described to shareholders in public filings before the deal closed.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported its second straight quarterly profit, sending its stock surging to an all-time high.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)

By Tom Hals
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. 19.01% 772.59 Delayed Quote.55.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
RE
01/21ELON MUSK : Surge in Tesla's Stock Price Fans a Fiery Investor Debate -- WSJ
DJ
01/20ELON MUSK : The Investor Clash Behind Tesla's Surge Toward $100 Billion in Market Value
DJ
01/14ELON MUSK : Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China
RE
01/03ELON MUSK : Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla Hits Price Dangled by Musk -- WSJ
DJ
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla shares cross $420 mark over a year after Musk buyout tweet
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's $420 take-private offer
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over his 'pedo guy' tweet
RE
2019ELON MUSK : No apology to Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial
RE
2019ELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/27LUCA DE MEO : Renault board meeting Tuesday to seal De Meo's CEO nomination
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group