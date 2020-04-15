Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Tesla must face shareholder lawsuit over Musk's going-private tweet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 04:02pm EDT
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

A federal judge said Tesla Inc must face a lawsuit claiming it misled shareholders when Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted in August 2018 that he was considering taking the electric car company private.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ruled on Wednesday that shareholders could try to prove Musk's tweet was the "proximate cause" of volatility in Tesla's stock price, causing billions of dollars of alleged losses that prompted the lawsuit.

Musk had tweeted on Aug. 7, 2018: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

It was later established that he had not lined up funding, and Musk backed down from the going-private offer.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 2.78% 730.1405 Delayed Quote.69.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
04:02pELON MUSK : Tesla must face shareholder lawsuit over Musk's going-private tweet
RE
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Striking a Defiant Tone, Resisted Pressure to Halt Teslas -- WSJ
DJ
03/17ELON MUSK : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming
DJ
03/17ELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
03/06ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that "coronavirus panic is dumb"
RE
02/25ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
RE
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/11DAVID CALHOUN : For CEO Of Boeing A Crisis Deepens -- WSJ
DJ
10:50aWARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ
04/09STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyGroup's Haji-Ioannou Demands EasyJet, Airbus Deal Transparency -- Update
DJ
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
04/13MASAYOSHI SON : Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/10FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT : Kering luxury goods billionaire Pinault agrees to pay cut
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group