Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla produced 900 Model 3 cars per day this week - Musk

05/23/2019 | 10:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has on an average produced 900 Model 3 cars per day this week, bringing the company closer to its target of making 7,000 cars per week, according to an email from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to employees that was widely posted on social media and authenticated by a source familiar with the matter.

Musk also said the company was on track to top its record for quarterly deliveries of 90,700 cars set in the fourth quarter of last year.     

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 0.16% 194.81 Delayed Quote.-42.09%
