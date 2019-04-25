Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/25/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday sought a second delay and requested to provide the court another joint submission on or before April 30, indicating whether they have reached an agreement to settle a dispute over Musk's use of Twitter, both parties said in a court filing.

The SEC in February sought to have Musk found in contempt of a fraud settlement last year after the CEO tweeted details about Tesla production numbers that were not vetted by the electric vehicle company's attorneys.

Instead, U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ordered Musk and the SEC to try to resolve the dispute on their own. The parties have already requested one extension.

The SEC sued Musk last year for making fraudulent statements after he tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The parties later settled and Musk agreed to step down as chairman and have the company's lawyers pre-approve written communications, including tweets with material information about the company.

Musk's lawyers have argued that the February tweet did not contain new information that was material to investors.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco, Brendan Pierson in New York and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -5.04% 235.14 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/18ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC get another week to work out deal on Twitter use
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer requests bail after ex-Nissan chairman indicted for fourth time
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Christoph Franz Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About